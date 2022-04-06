Paducah native Jayne Moore Waldrop presented and discussed her linked story collection book Drowned Town at the McCracken County Public Library Thursday as part of the Virtual Evenings Upstairs Series.
The Facebook and YouTube presentation provided Waldrop with a space to share her book with a virtual audience. She read from it and gave a presentation that included historical photographs and visual interpretations of the land the audience delves into.
Grounded in the history of engagement at what is currently known as Land Between the Lakes National Recreational Area and the surrounding land, rivers and lakes, Waldrop takes a historical approach, to invite readers to reminisce.
She steers the audience toward historical landmarks, “drowned towns and lost places,” former presidential administrations, natural disasters, and past and present communities.
If the places are erased on maps, the residents are alive and well as characters within Waldrop’s linked stories. She brings to life a society that was transformed and uprooted.
“I felt like I knew the history just around the edges,” she said during her introduction. “I wanted a deeper understanding of the enormous and monumental changes that occurred in western Kentucky in the mid-twentieth century.”
Waldrop said utilizing the linked story collection structure enabled her to tie in relational narratives and different aspects of these changes from around the lakes and between the rivers.
“It’s an unusual form, but I thought it worked for the many stories that needed to be told and the many voices that needed to be represented,” she said.
One central point in Waldrop’s literature was the displacement of hundreds of families during the formation of LBL in 1963 under John F. Kennedy’s presidency.
“To accomplish this, every house, farm, business, school, and church had to be acquired by TVA — Tennessee Valley Authority — through the government’s power of eminent domain,” she said.
Loss is an important theme in the book, Waldrop explained.
“There was a price to be paid for progress, and here, some folks paid dearly,” she said.
Rural electrification and flood mitigation were a result of geographical, environmental, and societal changes.
Between the Rivers, Golden Pond, Birmingham, Old Kuttawa, Eddyville, and Kentucky Lake are some of the spaces and places Waldrop highlights in her book.
Waldrop told The Sun her childhood was filled with recreational activities both at the LBL and Paducah’s former library, Paducah Carnegie Library.
”I want more people to know the stories of how this region changed with the creation of Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley, and Land Between the Lakes,” she said.
”A free public library opens the world to kids and adults; its value to a community cannot be taken for granted,” she added
Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham was moved by Waldrop’s literature and her interpretation and recounting of the region and its former human settlements.
During the reading series, Waldrop dedicated a portion of the program to read Cunningham’s letter he wrote to her:
“My grandfather, my father, and myself, lost our lands to the lakes. You are the first to say thanks. I’m touched by your whole work. The stories of the various people and families intertwined. But nothing more moving for me than on your Acknowledgment page. ‘Thank you for the sacrifices made on our behalf and in the public interest.’ After 75 long years...you are the first to say that.”
Waldrop worked at The Sun as a reporter and editor and as an attorney before embarking on a career in writing. She graduated from Lone Oak High School. Her family is from Appalachia in eastern Kentucky. She lives in Lexington.
She is visiting Murray State University Thursday, April 14, as part of the Murray State Reading Series. The program starts at 7 p.m. in the Waterfield Library Gallery.
McLib Adult Program Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle told The Sun Waldrop’s book aligns with the library’s initiative to think and talk about ethics, values, history, people, and other cultures.
“The book and presentation focused on the twentieth-century impoundment of the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and the seizing of property under the power of eminent domain to create a national recreation area on the narrow strip of land between the lakes,” she said. “Those not from the area may not be aware of the creation of this renowned recreational area, Land Between the Lakes.”
She hopes to see in-person programming and attendance return in the summer.
The McLib Live Series was created to sustain public programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wrinkle said.
