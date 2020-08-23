David and Shirley Gibson
BOAZ — Mr. and Mrs. David and Shirley Gibson of Boaz, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Mr. Gibson and the former Shirley Marie Hill were married on July 3, 1970, by Pete Carlisle at the Trace Creek Baptist Church, with Geneva Beck and Linnard Gibson serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Gibson is the daughter of the late Sam and Cosette Hill. She is a homemaker.
Mr. Gibson is the son of the late Belar and Alta Mae Gibson. He is a retired farmer and car salesman at Linwood Motors.
They are the parents of Kyle Gibson of Mayfield, Kevin Gibson of Boaz, and Keith “Blake” Gibson of Mayfield. They have four grandchildren.
