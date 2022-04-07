Steven Fischer is visiting Paducah to participate in the Paducah Arts Alliance Artist-in-Residence program. His residency concludes Friday.
The program was formed by PAA and the city of Paducah “to promote the growth of artists and the arts community, providing an arts space in which to collaborate, educate, and/or create.”
Fischer is a multi-disciplinary artist. His body of work starts in adolescence and spans various countries.
A Baltimore native, Fischer has lived on multiple continents during his childhood and career, informing his perspective and fostering creativity and curiosity.
“Baltimore is my home on a spiritual level and an emotional level,” Fischer told The Sun.
In 2016, he began communicating with PAA and expressed interest in participating in the program and visiting Paducah.
The COVID-19 pandemic thwarted his arrival in 2020 and temporarily suspended the program.
He told PAA that he was drawn to Paducah because of its UNESCO Creative City designation.
“It makes the opportunity all the more exciting because it offers the added sense of being part of a world unity, a family of cities that appreciates and celebrates the enormous diversity in art and culture.”
The program is consistently evolving as it adapts to the artists that participate, said Rosemarie Steele, PAA arts promoter.
“Whatever the discipline, participants are required to give something back to the community, giving Paducah’s local citizens the opportunity to meet exciting people from across the country and the globe,” Steele told The Sun.
She added Fischer’s workshop prompts intimate and personal, rich conversations.
His residency in Paducah is dedicated to enriching and enlightening the community about the arts and his journey.
Fischer lectured and took his workshops to McCracken County High School, Merryman House, The Zone at Four Rivers Behavior Health, Paducah School of Art and Design, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
He said despite the varying audience, his message remains the same.
“Getting off the surface of life and going within and using writing, creative writing, and journal writing to access hidden and suppressed memories and feelings and how that can be used to help us find understanding.”
Escapism is the supreme element that anchors Fischer as an artist. It is also the tangible object of desire that he was initially drawn to during his formative years.
“I could always escape into my imagination and have these adventures either on paper or just by playing,” he said. “That was the attraction. It was a safe place to go where I was in control.”
Reflecting on human behavior and observing interactions is a creative well Fischer accesses for inspiration.
His creative process and art output are grounded in community service.
He said sharing his Writing from the Heart: An Exercise in Journal Writing workshop and lecturing is a way to give back.
On Tuesday, Fischer visited the Paducah School of Art and Design to speak to students in the Survival Skills for Artists class.
During the workshop, students described creativity as being an idea generator and active like a river, constantly flowing.
Another topic the group tackled during the discussion was the concept of stealing art.
“It’s a study of something someone else has already done,” said student Lily Cox.
The class and Fischer concurred that thievery in the arts is a shared concept that is hard to define and articulate.
Fischer’s final speaking engagement is Friday at 10 a.m. at the WKCTC library.
He is a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning writer, director, producer, and visual artist. He is busy working on simultaneous film projects and publishing a cartoon book, among other projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.