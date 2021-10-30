According to Merriam-Webster, the definition of the adjective “cool” is warm or hot, and fashionable. Pansies are both cool-weather pansies that bloom in the fall and spring and are the most popular flower in the world. In 2014, the most cold-tolerant pansy Cool Wave Pansy was introduced with a hardiness Zone 5-7. Our Zone is 6b-7a. Until now, most pansies would survive a mild winter with some protection.
The name Wave Series reflects Wave Petunia Series’ spreading color and consistence performance. Cool Wave proven to be much more vigorous with lush growth which cascades over a container’s rim and spreads readily in the flower bed, along borders and even as a ground cover.
Colors range from solid white, yellow and purple, and pale and bold ‘face’ combinations. Which color to select? Go to: “Which Cool Wave Pansy Fits Your Personality?”
Growing pansies: Pansies are annuals that set seed and if not deadheaded they will self-seed. They may not come true to the parent, however. To produce more flowers, deadhead by sniping just above the next set of leaves.
Plant in full sun for the most flowers. Fewer flowers will be produced in partial shade.
Soil should be well-drained soil. During a dry period, water early in the day to encourage flowering. Winter feed with a slow-release fertilizer (10-10-10) every 2-3 weeks to promote root and plant growth. Phosphorous and deadheading will promote flowering. Should stems become leggy, cut back. For an impact plant in groups of 5-7 plants and 8-10” apart.
Pansies are a cross between European wildflower and Asian viola that gained popularity by1888, later in the 1920s-1930s. Today, there are over 270 varieties. Pansy’s name comes from the French ‘pensee’ meaning remembrance. Garnish a salad with fresh pansy petals and leaves or candied on a dessert. Not only are pansies edible they are high in vitamin A and C.
THINGS TO DO
Garden lore: If beech acorns are wet on November 1, winter will be wet.
Garden — Clean the garden and plant ornamental kale, sedum, fall perennials and late winter blooming bulbs. Cut mums to the ground as they die back. Preserve colorful leaves by coating both sides with a thin layer of candle wax.
Houseplants — Dig calla lily, plant in a 6” wide and deep pot. Place the bulb on new potting soil so that 1/3rd is above the rim, add potting soil to within ½” of the rim. Moisten the soil, place in a 50-degree room until new growth emerges, bring into indirect sun in a 65 degree room, and keep watered. Flowers should emerge early January.
Trees — Do not lift a balled and burlap plant by its trunk as the weight of the soil will damage the root system. Use the burlap on balled-trees to move the tree to the planting hole, remove as much burlap and wire basket as possible. Carry a container plant by the container, remove the container even biodegradable. If any portion of the biodegradable container is exposed, it will wick(dry out) the soil resulting in dried roots and a dead plant. Prune roots girdling the root ball. Form a slight mound in the planting hole, gently spread the roots over the mound, add soil and make sure all air pockets are filled. Water well. Add more soil and water the next day, if needed. Spray scale infected hollies and other trees with horticultural oil.
Vegetable — Prune fruit tree branches that were attacked by fire blight. Destroy branches and all leaves on the ground to reduce chance of fire blight return.
Event
Nov. 3, Lunch Break Gardening Series — Thanksgiving Cactus, Marshall Co. Ext. Office, 12:15-12:45 p.m., 1922 Mayfield Rd. in Benton. For registration 270-527-3285 by Nov. 2. Cost $10 includes boxed lunch. The series will be held the first Wednesday of the month.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
