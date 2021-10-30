Cook — Dickens
Heather and Matt Cook of Paducah announce the engagement of their daughter, Maddie Cook to Hayden Dickens, son of Cindy and Keith Dickens of Paducah.
Miss Cook is a 2016 graduate of St. Mary High School. She is currently studying at the University of Kentucky Speech Pathology program.
Mr. Dickens is a 2016 graduate of St. Mary High School and a 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky. He is employed by Denham-Blythe Company Inc. of Lexington.
A May 2022 wedding is being planned at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Paducah.
