Combination containers are such an asset to any garden no matter how big or small. When planted with the seasons in mind, throughout the year they provide color and interest to the garden, yard, porch or wherever they are placed.
Fall is about change, according to National Garden Bureau. The change need not be a complete overhaul of your container plantings. Change out the summer-tired plants with plants that will last through fall and even winter. Bring in color that is bold, different or matches the house.
Look for high contrast plants. Think beyond perennials, include ornamental grasses and even woody plants that will form the basis of the container and swap out seasonal plants as needed. Even tuck in small pumpkins or accessories to hide bare spots.
Container plantings provide a blank canvas that can change with the seasons or your mood. They are moveable, there is no size limitation and maintenance is minimal. The exception is that the growing space is limited, containers porous and frequent watering needed. Avoid plants with large root masses. How to root size — it is the same size as the above ground plant.
Summer plants and even the replacement plants need not be discarded as they fade. Plant them in the garden when they fade. These plants will continue to provide color additional color and they are “free.”
From National Garden Bureau: Do not fill the bottom of a container with gravel for drainage. As water filters through the gravel, so does soil. Eventually, the soil clogs the hole resulting in rotted roots. A small piece of screening can be used if needed.
Go to: ngb.org, Container Combinations for pictures of plantings and plants used.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Cut back spent perennials. Start tidying up other perennials when all the flowers, foliage, and stems have died back. Cut stems to 2-3”. Use permanent labels to mark the location of perennials, to better ID emerging foliage preventing pulling thinking they are grass in the spring. Ornamental grasses can be left as is, so that you can enjoy their beauty all winter and cut back to 3-4” in March or cut to that height now. Cut blackberry iris stems, place in a shallow container of water. They will continue to mature and open to reveal blackberry-like seed clusters. Place netting over the pods to collect seed as they open.
Sow poppies. Start planting tulips this month, and daffodils in November until the ground is frozen. Order annuals and perennials. Shop for online sales.
Lawn — Treat with broadleaf weed killer. Repair bare patches by removing vegetation, roughing the soil to improve seed contact and scatter seed. Scatter a thin layer of straw for moisture retention and cover with biodegradable netting to discourage birds. Keep the area moist until new grass appears.
Trees — Continue to water trees and shrubs. Until the ground freezes, keep soil around woody plants moist This is especially important for evergreens, that continue to take up water throughout the winter.
Weed of the week — Fall is when plants go to seed, particularly weeds. Control now for fewer in the spring. Yellow nutsedge (Cyperus esculentus) is very aggressive especially in wet areas with poor drainage. Readily identified by its thin pointed leaves, 2-12” tall triangular stem cross section supporting yellowish ‘starburst’ seed heads. In beds, gently hand pull. Wear gloves as the sap is a skin irritant. In the lawn apply a post-emergent herbicide. It may take 10-14 days to die-back and 2-3 seasons to eliminate 8-14” deep tubers.
Books — Container Gardening by Jim Wilson. The Gardeners Weed Book, Earth-safe Controls by Barbara Pleasant. Great weed ID line drawings.
Event — Oct. 2, Annual Gourd Patch Festival, Ice House Gallery,120 N 8th St, Mayfield, KY 42066, 9:00am-3:00pm. For more information: 270-237-6971, icehousearts@gmail.com
