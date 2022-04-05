Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center and CASA of West Kentucky ushered in a new year of child abuse prevention during the Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony and proclamation reading at the McCracken County Courthouse Friday.
As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Child Watch and CASA personnel planted pinwheels at county courthouses with local officials, volunteers and community members Friday.
The annual Pinwheels for Prevention campaign represents Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky’s effort to raise awareness of and bolster support for child abuse prevention efforts in April.
In addition to McCracken County, Child Watch and CASA personnel visited Ballard, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties during its campaign last week.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer was in attendance Friday. He read a joint proclamation signed by Paducah Mayor George Bray and himself.
“We appreciate organizations like Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center and CASA of West Kentucky that raise awareness and reach out to help children in our community,” Clymer said.
He told The Sun proclaiming April 2022 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Paducah recognizes the program and the volunteers.
“They provide such an essential service to the court system,” Clymer said. “We recognize and think it’s appropriate to publicly celebrate what they do for the county and the city.”
Judge Deanna Wise Henschel joined Clymer and the other attendees Friday. After the event, she spoke with The Sun about the power of CASA.
“My first experience with the CASA program was not as an attorney, it was as a foster parent,” Henschel said. “It was through that experience where I learned to appreciate the CASA program.”
Throughout Henschel’s law career in McCracken County, she has taken full advantage of the family court asset.
“When I first took the bench there I could only appoint a CASA to my most extreme cases,” she said. “Now I have the luxury of appointing a CASA to most of my cases.”
The supply of court-appointed special advocate — CASA — volunteers continues to increase, Henschel noted.
The CASA program was formed in McCracken County and received accreditation from the National CASA Association in 1988.
Acting as the “eyes and ears of the court,” CASA volunteers empower the family court system.
In addition to the proclamation and continued support from allies, Child Watch was selected as the beneficiary of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Paducah Class #35 2022 class project.
During the Power in Partnership Breakfast in March, the chamber and its members stated they want to help build the future children deserve by partnering with CASA.
“For us, it became personal, and giving each child who walks through the doors of Child Watch the opportunity to have a safe and fun place to experience their services was something that had to be done,” said Leadership Paducah Class President Maegan Mansfield.
Building The Future Children Deserve project, led by the Leadership Paducah Class #35, will provide the Child Watch and CASA campus on Jefferson Street with new playground equipment, therapy furniture, indoor renovations, and other enhancements to the space.
Child Watch and CASA Executive Director Janie Criner told The Sun she is honored to be the beneficiary of the 2022 Leadership Paducah project.
“Without the support of Leadership Paducah we would not be able to make these improvements any time in the near future,” she said. “With the need for our services continuing to grow, we have to focus on sustaining staffing levels and program delivery in order to meet the need in the community.”
Child survivors of abuse deserve life-changing tools and services that help them heal, Criner said. The value of the project exemplifies the commitment of Leadership Paducah.
“It is our hope that this project will generate awareness of the need for community support as we work to eliminate child abuse and neglect through our prevention, advocacy, and treatment services,” she said.
On June 17, the fundraising campaign and project will conclude with a reception at the Carson Center.
For donation and project information, please visit LeadershipPaducahProject.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.