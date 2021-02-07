Buford and Regina Sue Howard - 50th Anniversary

Buford and Regina Sue Howard Mr. and Mrs. Buford and Regina Sue Howard, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Mr. Howard and the former Regina Sue Davenport were married on Jan. 26, 1971, in Metropolis, Illinois, by Rev. G.H. Tichenor with N Shaw and Judy Davenport Clark serving as witnesses. Mrs. Howard is the daughter of the late Billy and Evelyn Davenport. She is a retired medical office staff member. Mr. Howard is the son of the late James and Pearl Howard. He is a retired automotive business owner. They are the parents of Nancy Draffen of Paducah, Melissa Warren of Paducah, and Brian Howard of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
