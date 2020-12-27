Brooks-Oldham
LA CENTER — Mark and Sarah Brooks of La Center announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexandra “Lexie” Brooks, to Jarret Oldham, son of Eric and Lori Ann Oldham of Barlow.
Miss Brooks is a 2018 graduate of Todd County Central High School. She is currently working on her bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Louisville.
Mr. Oldham is a 2017 graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and is currently employed as an apprentice in the Louisville Electrical Union.
A July wedding is currently being planned at Manea Vineyard and Event Center in Paducah.
