Boyd — Addilyn Faith Jackson, daughter of Benjamin and Chelsea Boyd Jackson, of Cunningham, October 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Stephen and Karen Jackson of West Paducah and Doug and Kay Miller of Lone Oak. Great-grandparents are Wanda Jackson and Betty Scott of Paducah.
Burgess — Caroline Grace Burgess, daughter of William and Erica Smith Burgess of Cunningham, October 27, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Bill Burgess of Cunningham, Debbie Sims of Boaz, William Hite, of Paducah, Nancy Jennings of Paducah. Great-grandparents are Patricia Dennis of Wickliffe and Patsy Burgess of Cunningham.
Cartwright — Zayda Rose Rayburn, daughter of Brian and Ashley Cartwright of East Prairie, Missouri, October 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah, Grandparents are: Bill and Brenda Cartwright of East Prairie, Missouri, and Ronnie and Rhonda Rayburn of East Prairie, Missouri. Great-grandparent is Rose Mathenia of East Prairie, Missouri.
