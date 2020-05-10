BIRTHS
Adair — Everly Irene Adair, daughter of Scott and Laken Dirkes Adair of Calvert City, April 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Greg and Joanna Black of Benton and Benny and Glenda Adair of Calvert City. Great-grandparents are Pam Howard and Diana Black of both of Paducah, and Lorene Barnes of Benton.
Higgins — Ava Kathryn Higgins, daughter of Jason and Laura Williams Higgins of Gilbertsville, April 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Royce and Marilyn Templeton of Benton, Dale Williams of Benton, Wanda and the late Ronald Higgins of Gilbertsville.
Marshall — Tucker Stone Marshall, son of Nathan and Ashley Scott Marshall of Paducah, April 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Jennifer Scott and the late Thurman Scott of Smithland and Carla Marshall and the late Bobby Marshall of Hardin.
Miller — Aylin Raye Miller, daughter of Lakin and Shelly Miller of Benton, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are David and Lateisha Hardin of Paducah and Darrin and Carolyn Miller of Benton. Great-grandparents are Sue Allen of Benton, Julian Miller of Benton, Janice Champion of Smithland and Bea Hardin of Paducah.
Morris — Myiah Regina Webb Morris, daughter of Kendall and Demetri Webb Morris of Carlisle County, March 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Jeremy Webb of Carlisle County, Sue Ann Harper of Paducah, the late Burl Morris, and the late Jabbaiel Castalini.
