Barnes — Benjamin David Barnes, son of Will and Sarah Lewis Barnes of Eddyville, February 25, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are David and Debbie Lewis of Kuttawa and Rachael and David Barnes of Eddyville.
Martin — Joseph Dyllan Martin, son of Jared and Kendal Felts Martin of Paducah, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Danny and the late Lou Ann Fowler of Paducah; Rebecca Stockstill of Paducah and Joseph “Sonny” Felts of Paducah. Great-grandmother is Sylvia Herring of Maine.
Sutton — Weston Chevy Sutton, son of James and Megan Clayton Sutton of Princeton, March 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Jerry Clayton of Princeton; Starla Thomas of Eastern Kentucky; Roger Adams of Fredonia and the late Jimmy-Boy Sutton of Crittenden County. Great-grandparents are Ben and Elizabeth Thomas of Dawson Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.