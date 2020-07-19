Blankenship — Liam James Blankenship, son of Josh and Brittany Brooks Blankenship of Barlow, July 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Vince and Johnnie Brooks of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Amber Blankenship of La Center. Great-grandparents are Shirley Derr of Bradford, Ohio, and Lindsey Melton of Land O’ Lakes, Florida.
Seay — Drake Cope Seay, son of Josh and Lauren Knight Seay of Paducah, May 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Penny and Glenn Knight of Marshall County, Donna Hines of Marshall County, and John Seay of Lyon County. Great-grandparents are Shirley Knight of Marshall County, Dorothy and Johnny Herbert of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carol Hackney of Marion.
Stoner — Liam Tuff Craven, son of Shawn and Andrea Stoner Craven of Kevil, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Tony and Debbie Stoner of Kevil and Robert and Sharon Craven of Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.