LONGMAN — Wverlee Maisyn Longman, daughter of Samantha Bradford and Tim Longman of Arlington, Jan. 26, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Sandra Bradford of Paducah, Clois and Cindy Henerson, and Lynn and Diana Longman.
LYNCH — Samuel Evan Lynch, son of Ashley Marie and Robert Eric Lynch of Paducah, Feb. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Peggy Horn and the late Jerry Horn, Connie and Wesley Lynch Sr. of Paducah.
OWEN — Ashton Robert Owen, son of Kristen and Blake Owen of Arlington, Feb. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Robing Walker of Dover, Tennessee, and David Byrum of Bardwell. Great Grandparents are Betty Carter of Arlington.
SLACK — Elana Mae Florence Slack, daughter of Alex and Kacey King Slack of Paducah, Feb. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are April and Mike Harris of Paducah, Robert and Traci King of Westfield, Indiana, Richie and Felicia Slack of Benton, and Alfred and Nancy King of Paducah.
