Dixon — Charlie Joseph Nelson Dixon, son of Daryl and Kayla (O’Keefe) Dixon of Kevil, March 16, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Donald and Gerry Nelson Dixon of Paducah and Thomas O’Keefe of Ransomville, New York, and Cindy and Joseph Allsop of Niagara Falls, New York. Great-grandparents are Conrad and Delores Struzik of Sarasota, Florida.
Gossett — Brayden Clay Gossett, son of Brandon and Ashley Gossett of Paducah, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hosptial. Grandparents are James and Crystal Gossett of Paducah and Bobby and Tammy Dennis of Paducah. Great-grandparents are Mary Sue Dennis, Dorris Phillips and Rayma Bradshaw, all of Paducah.
Milano — Kingston James Milano, son of Tim and Pam Milano or Metropolis, Illinois, Feb. 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are James and Mary Ann Milano of Salem, Illinois, and Mike and Anita O’leary of Kinmundy, Illinois.
Pritchard — Lakyn Kate Pritchard, daughter of Glenn and Emily Corry Pritchard of Calvert City, Jan. 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Jim Corry of Metropolis, Illinois, Scott Grubbs of Clinton, Michelle Bourland of Clinton, Pade and Karen Pritchard of Scale. Great-grandparents are Nonny Hilt of Cairo, Illinois, and Glenn Tucker of Murray.
Walker — Burke Ellis Walker, son of James and Morgan Walker of Benton, March 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Rodney and Carolyn Burkeen of Benton and Dwayne and Peri Walker of Burna. Great-grandparents are Betty West of Benton and Gayle Wilson of Joy.
