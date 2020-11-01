Gholson — Remington Jo Gholson, daughter of Hagen and Kaitlyn Vinson Gholson of Paducah, October 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Ramon Vinson and Kerry Dusich both of Caldwell County, and Mike and Kelly Gholson, of McCracken County.
Lang — William Andrew Bradley Lang, son of William and Mallory Burklow Lang of Metropolis, Illinois, August 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Keith and Chandra Burklow; Jim and Jeanne Lang; and Peggy and Tony Harris, all of Metropolis, Illinois. Great-grandparents are Sandra Sundmaker of Rosebud, Illinois, and William and Janice Lang of Metropolis.
Wyatt — Madelyn Mae Wyatt, daughter of Zachary and Jessica Curtsinger Wyatt and brother Maverick of Palmetto, Florida, October 9, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida. Grandparents are David and Starlyn Wyatt of West Paducah, Kentucky, and Lori and Shelby Curtsinger of Palmeto, Florida. Great-grandmother is Marilyn Tabers of Paducah, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.