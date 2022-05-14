BIRTHS
Dunsford — Bailey Dawn Dunsford, daughter of Eric and Rachel (Blackburn) Dunsford of Paducah, September 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Kevin and Tammy Blackburn of Paducah, Christine Dunsford of St. Charles, Missouri. Great grandparents are James and Virginia Slusmeyer of Paducah and Kenneth and Teresa Blackburn of Paducah.
King — Jensen David King, son of Aaron and Alexandria Pemberton King of Paducah, April 23, 2022 at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are David Pemberton of La Center, Tanya Campbell of Paducah, Wayne and Vicki King of Dunedin, Florida.
Scott — Hailey June Scott, daughter of Christopher and Ashley Barham Scott, of Metropolis, Illinois, March 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Steve and Marla Barham of Metropolis and the late Teki Marshall and Jerry Scott. Great grandparents, Bobby Barham and the late Frances Holder.
