Adair — Sutton James Adair, son of Barrett and Paige Aldridge Adair of Paducah, March 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Scarlett and Jim Paitsel of Fulton, Anthony Aldridge of Hopkinsville, Kim and Barry Adair of Louisville, Illinois, and Teresa and Chris Langston of Wingo. Great-grandparents are Mildred Aldridge of Hopkinsville, Darlena and Lewis Tucker of Hickory.
Dunsford — Bailey Dunn Dunsford, daughter of Eric and Rachel (Blackburn) Dunsford of Paducah, September 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Kevin and Tammy Blackburn of Paducah, Christine Dunsford of St. Charles, Missouri. Great grandparents are James and Virginia Slusmeyer of Paducah and Kenneth and Teresa Blackburn of Paducah.
Gray — Maverick Alexander Gray, son of Jonathan and Brittany Baldridge Gray of Wingo, March 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Grandparents are Christina Hill of Iowa, and Heidi Gray of Kentucky. Great grandparents are Len and Cathy Phelps of Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.