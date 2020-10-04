Frick — Asher Clay Frick, son of Josh and Kimberly Knight Frick of Mayfield, September 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.Grandparents are Timmy and Jill Knight of Hickory and Jackie and Darla Frick of Jackson, Tennessee. Great-grandparents are Judy Crowley of Hickory, and Bill and Peggy McAlpin of Mayfield, and James and Janice Frick of Boaz.
Blan-Webster — Takara La’Vayah Blan-Webster, daughter of Stephan and Vankia Blan Webster of Paducah, August 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.Grandparents are Shernaye Moss of Paducah and Lynette Blan of Rockford, Illinois. Great-grandparents are Rogene Benjamin of Paducah and Mary Blan of Rockford.
Johnson — Ezra Kai Johnson, son of Steve and Shauna Aldrich Johnson of Paducah, August 24, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah. Grandparents are Joel and Katherine Aldrich of Galesburg, Illinois, and Tom and Michelle Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Junction City, Kansas.
