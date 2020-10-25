Ansley and Scott Sanders
Ansley Lake and Scott Sanders were united in marriage August 7, 2020, at the home of the bride’s parents in Paducah with the bride’s stepfather, John Farr serving as the officiant.
The bride is the daughter of Carla and John Farr of Paducah and Debbie and Merritt Lake of Owensboro.
The groom is the son of Pattie and the Late Michael Sanders of Paducah.
Gavin Sanders, son of the groom, served as the ring bearer.
The bride is a 2000 graduate of Heath High School and a 2004 graduate of the University of Kentucky.
The groom is a 1998 graduate of Lone Oak High School and a 1998 graduate of the University of Kentucky and a 2006 graduate of Johnson and Wales University.
The couple will reside in Paducah.
