Hybridizers are beginning to announce their 2022 introductions.
Next year is going to be spectacular. Blooms that last longer, are smaller/larger, hold their color better and both flowers and foliage have new and interesting shapes.
Ball Seed Company’s Bee’s Knees petunia that is considered to have such an intense color-fast yellow it has been accepted by All-America Selection. In trials this summer it proved to be ideal for mixed containers, hanging baskets and as a long blooming ground cover that blooms from early spring through fall. It does require heavy watering.
Always a favorite, coleus now grows equally in sun and shade. Spit Fire, the newest form, is a late bloomer that grows well in small containers in sun or shade. Hybridizers are working on this perfectly shaped plant whose narrow intensely red foliage edged with light green, to be grown as a houseplant. Three other new unique coleus foliage shapes are Copperhead, Limewire and Vulcan whose leaf margin is deeply lobed and tinged with a light color contrasting edge
Proven-Winners has a new assortment his coming year including Supertunia Vista Jazzberry with intense color saturation the comes through even in the middle of rain. The petal substance is remarkable described as remarkable. Helianthus Suncredible Saturn is small but known for its dense bloom and its late season fruiting.
It definitely is going to be a colorful 2022.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Keep beds clear of leaves especially oak that mat creating fungal growth underneath. Continue to plant fall perennials. Dig Dahlias before the first frost, cut the stems near the bulbs, wash and dry in the sun. Store in peatmoss, place in a paper bag and hang in a cool location.
Houseplants — Leave Thanksgiving and Christmas cactus outdoors until the night temperature is consistently 50 degrees. When light frost is predicted cover overnight and remove before direct sun reaches the plants.
Lawn — Rake or mow leaves before they mat on the lawn. Continue to edge and spot herbicide spray for weeds. The wind of late has caused limb breakage resulting in hanging limbs. Remove these ‘hangers’ before they fall causing injury. Pick up fallen branches and twigs before mowing.
Trees and Shrubs — Plant trees. The warm weather has encouraged some flower buds to open. Flower buds formed on old will not be replaced this spring. The newer hydrangeas form buds on both old and new wood. Cease pruning trees and shrubs except to remove dead, disease, crossed limbs and suckers at the trunk base. Pruning stimulates new growth, weakening the plant as it does not have a chance to completely go dormant before the first freeze.
Do not add potting soil or peat moss to a planting hole as it creates a weak root system and plant. Refill the hole with the soil from the hole only.
Stink bugs — To reduce their winter invasion, Jonathan Larson, UK Entomology Extension Specialist suggests to seal opening with silicone or silicone-latex caulk, and to turn off outdoor lights or replace bulbs with non-insect attracting bulbs.
Event
November 3, Lunch Break Gardening Series — Thanksgiving Cactus, Marshall Co. Ext. Office, 12:15-12:45pm, 1922 Mayfield Rd., Benton. For registration 270-527-3285 by Nov. 2. Cost $10 includes boxed lunch. The series will be held the first Wednesday of the month.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com
