Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie White
Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie White, of Paducah, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Mr. White and the former Lynda Neal were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1971, at Clay Street Christian Church in Paducah by Rev. J.D. Marks Jr. Witnesses were Michael Neal and Frances (Houston) Neal.
Mrs. White is the daughter of the late John L. Neal and the late Dorothy (Neal) Lovelace. She is a retired employee of Regions Bank.
Mr. White is the son of the late Roy L. and Lola M. White. He is a retired carpenter with Local 357.
They have two children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.