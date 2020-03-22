Walter and Margianna Fix

Walter — Margianna Fix
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Richard Fix of Paducah celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020.
Mr. Fix and the former Margianna Harmon were married on March 22, 1955, in Corinth, Mississippi by the Rev. D.L. Hill.
Mrs. Fix is a homemaker and is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Harry Clifton Harmon.
Mr. Fix is a retired Baptist minister and retired from Curtis Color Lab and Rose Garden Florist. He is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Henry Fix.
They are the parents of Stephen Michael Fix of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Martha Fix Wallace of Symsonia, and Mary Fix Harned of Reidland. They have six grandchildren and nine great-grand-children.
