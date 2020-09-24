Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Vicki Ellis Hargrove passed away on September 17, 2020, at the age of 73 in her Jacksonville, Florida, home after an extended illness. She was born July 4, 1947, in Madisonville, Kentucky, to Harvey and Nelle Ellis who preceded her in death.
Vicki is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years, Clayton; a son, Brian Shell and wife, Francine, all of Jacksonville; a daughter, Hope Hargrove of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren who affectionately called her Gram, Parker and Campbell Shell; as well as many other extended family members.
Vicki was a member of Broadway Methodist Church, but always considered South Pleasant Grove Methodist Church as her home congregation. She was also a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and an Alpha Tau Omega Little Sister at Murray State University.
Vicki was always full of energy and strove for excellence in everything she completed no matter how small or extensive the task as exemplified by her successful career. Upon graduating from Murray High School, Vicki attended Murray State University where she received her B.S. and M.A. in Business Education and M.A.+30 in Vocational Administration. Her formal education was completed upon obtaining her Ph.D. in Adult Education from Ohio State University.
Vicki’s career began as a Distributive Education teacher in Marshall County then Murray Vocational School, and quickly followed as an Assistant Professor in the College of Industry and Technology at Murray State University. From there, Vicki’s goals and quest for challenges took her worldwide in the fields of safety and training management, human resources, and business consulting as she provided leadership at Airco Carbide, Ohio River Steel, North Star Steel, and Cargill Incorporated.
During her career, Vicki traveled extensively, formed life-long relationships, and made her home with Clayton across the U.S., including Murray, Kentucky, Paducah, Kentucky, Wayzata, Minnesota, and Jacksonville, Florida. After retiring from Cargill with a continued interest in innovation and experience in consulting, Vicki established Hargrove Business Consulting where she remained active until recently.
As an accomplished businesswoman, Vicki was bestowed with awards and honors including Kentucky Distributive Education Teacher of the Year; Paducah, Kentucky, Woman of the Year; Spotlight Award from Recognition Professional International; Elite American; Top Female Executive; and a Kentucky Colonel.
Friends and family rarely ever found Vicki being still. She was always active whether volunteering in her community, substitute teaching at her grandchildren’s school, golfing, hunting pheasants in South Dakota, organizing and hosting large family reunions, making photo books to share preserving special memories, and her favorite, traveling worldwide with her beloved husband. During those travels, Vicki enjoyed buying many gifts to share with loved ones. One of Vicki’s many talents was writing which was demonstrated in a book she authored about the adventures of their adored dog, Scout. She will be remembered fondly by those whose lives she touched, especially for her genuine, kind expressions and hospitality extended to all.
Following cremation, visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murray, Kentucky. Rev. David Allbritten will officiate. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. An additional visitation will be held from noon — 1 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Due to the current pandemic of COVID-19, socially distancing and facial coverings will be required for visitation and the memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to Soup for the Soul, 411 Maple Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneral
