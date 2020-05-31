Ronald and Phyllis Ladd
PRINCETON — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald E. Ladd celebrated their 50th anniversary Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Ronald Elmo Ladd, the son of the late G.F. “Poss” Ladd and Mary Audrey Hawkins, and Phyllis Lynn Brenda, daughter of the late Herman and Thelma Sisk Brenda, were married on Thursday, May 28, 1970, in Corinth, Mississippi.
Ronnie is retired with 27 years of service at Air Products and Chemicals in Calvert City, and Phyllis is retired with 23 years of service at Caldwell County Middle School and Caldwell County High School as a bookkeeper/secretary and with the COPE Center.
The Ladds have a son, Jason Ronald Ladd and his wife Melanie of Franklin, Tennessee.
