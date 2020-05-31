RoeBert and Anne Siress
BENTON — RoeBert “Sawbuck” and Anne (Jones) Siress of Serenity Shores, Benton, Kentucky, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were high school sweethearts at Hardin High, where RoeBert played basketball and Anne was a cheerleader. They were married in Corinth, Mississippi, on May 25, 1950, accompanied by best friends Ervin Arant and Anna Lee Thweatt.
Following a brief honeymoon at Kentucky Lake, RoeBert returned to his job at the Murray Tappan plant and Anne began work as a waitress at the Kenlake Hotel three days prior to its opening. Several years later RoeBert became a master plumber with Miller and Johnson plumbing, working on many of the major construction jobs at Murray State University while Anne stayed at home to raise their four daughters.
When their youngest started kindergarten, Anne returned to school at MSU earning her teaching/library science degree. She worked in the Marshall County school system (Jonathan, Hardin and Brewers Elementary and North Marshall Middle) for 30 years before retiring. RoeBert retired from Siress Brothers Plumbing, the plumbing business he and his brother Van “Tinker” Siress started after Mr. Miller passed away.
RoeBert and Anne built a home on Kentucky Lake, where they currently reside. RoeBert enjoys fishing and hunting, while Anne enjoys being a member of several organizations (ADK, an honorary teacher society which she helped found, the Marshall County Hospital Auxiliary and DAR) as well as spending time with her family and many friends. They both have always been active in the Methodist Church including Brooks Chapel, Hardin Methodist and, currently, Benton First United Methodist Church.
RoeBert and Anne were blessed with four daughters — Karen (Archie) Marr, Kim (Gary) Tapp, Karol (Barry) Hardison and Kennita (Jim) Blanchard. They have eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and a great-great-grandchild.
