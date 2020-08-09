Rick and Nancy Ragland
Mr. and Mrs. Rick and Nancy Ragland, of Paducah, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Mr. Ragland and the former Nancy Simmons were married on August 8, 1970, by Herman Simmons at First Christian Church in Paducah, with Jackie West Stratton and Bill Ragland serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Ragland is the daughter of the Bob and the late Dot Simmons. She is a Physical Education teacher and golf coach with Paducah Public Schools.
Mr. Ragland is the son of the late Mildred and Ed Ragland. He is a Physical Education teacher and basketball coach with Paducah Public Schools.
They are the parents of Rae Ann Walker of Paducah and Wes Ragland of Lexington. They have three grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate with a trip at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.