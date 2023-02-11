Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Ray Downs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Ray Downs, of Nashville, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A family celebration was held earlier in the month.
Mr. Downs and the former Bethel Ann Armstrong Downs were united in marriage on Jan. 30, 1953, in Benton.
Mrs. Downs is the daughter of the late Atlas and Richie Armstrong. She is a retired dental assistant.
Mr. Downs is the son of the late Herbert & Pauline Downs. He is a retired iron worker.
They are the parents Sabrina Downs of Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.