Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Ray Downs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. and Mrs. Shirley Ray Downs, of Nashville, formerly of Benton, Kentucky, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A family celebration was held earlier in the month.

Mr. Downs and the former Bethel Ann Armstrong Downs were united in marriage on Jan. 30, 1953, in Benton.

Mrs. Downs is the daughter of the late Atlas and Richie Armstrong. She is a retired dental assistant.

Mr. Downs is the son of the late Herbert & Pauline Downs. He is a retired iron worker.

They are the parents Sabrina Downs of Nashville.

