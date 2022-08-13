Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eugene Scott
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Eugene Scott, of Benton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 7, 2022. A celebration was held on June 18, 2022 at Drake Creek Golf Club’s patio.
Mr. Scott and the former Mary Angeline Wittinghill were united in marriage on July 7, 1962, at the First Church of God in Bloomington, Illinois, with Rev. Oral W. Clemens officiating. Witnesses were David Scott and Jeannie (Wittinghill) Crutcher.
Mrs. Scott is the daughter of the late Mildred (Stalter) and Roy Alvin Wittinghill. She is a retired EKG technician at Western Baptist Hospital.
Mr. Scott is the son of the late Frank and Bernice Scott. He is retired from GM & O Railroad and a chicken farmer.
They are the parents of Sherri (Jeff) Swatzell of Hickory, Angie (Barry) Braboy of Kevil, Robert (Connie) Scott of San Diego, California, David (Lori) Scott of Hickory, Mary (Todd) Watson of Aurora, and Chrissy Kwan of Cypress, Texas.
They have 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
