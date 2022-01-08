Mr. and Mrs. Ray Frazine
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mr. and Mrs. Ray Frazine of Metropolis, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Cancun, Mexico.
Mr. Frazine and the former Glenda Hausman were united in marriage on Jan. 7, 1972, at the Lutheran Church of the Cross with Rev. Floyd Ohman officiating.
Mrs. Frazine is the daughter of the late Charles and Virgie Hausman. She is retired from Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after 29 years as an administrative assistant.
Mr. Frazine is the son of the late Curtis B. and Gertrude Frazine. He is retired from Trunkline Gas Company after 36 years as an operator.
They are the parents of Ryan Frazine and wife Carla, of Metropolis. They have three grandchildren.
