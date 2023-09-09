Mr. and Mrs. Randy McClure
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Randy McClure, of Benton, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. A private dinner with family and friends will be held to celebrate the anniversary.
Mr. McClure and the former Louawana Jean Langston were united in marriage on Sept. 7, 1973, at the groom’s home in Benton, by Mayo Mansfield. Dennis Thompson and Kathy Langston serviced as witnesses.
Mrs. McClure is the daughter of the late Bill and Lunell Langston. She is retired from CFSB.
Mr. McClure is the son of the late Edward and Dorothy McClure. He is from the Paducah United States Post Office.
They are the parents of Jason McClure of Benton.
They have two grandchildren.
