Mr. and Mrs. Lois R. Holt
Mr. and Mrs. Lois R. Holt, of Paducah, formerly of Lyon County, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family luncheon at an Italian restaurant in Metropolis, Illinois on Jan. 14, 2023.
Mr. Holt and the former Sally Belle Pendergrass were married on Jan. 12, 1963, by the Rev. Claude Hale in Kuttawa. Their attendants were Carl Holt, brother of the groom, and Virginia Goodwin, sister of the bride.
Mrs. Holt is the daughter of the late George “Jack” and Sally Hamilton Pendergrass.
Mr. Holt is the son of the late Taft and Josephine Dycus Holt. He is a retired pipefitter with B.F. Goodrich Chemical, which was formerly in Calvert City.
They are the parents of two daughters, Linda Kennedy of Metropolis, Illinois, and Rhonda Henry and husband Joe of Boonville, Indiana. The have two granddaughters, Sarah Kennedy of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Kathryn Kennedy and fiancé Matt Settle of Marion, Illinois; and one grandson, Joseph Henry of Boonville, Indiana.
