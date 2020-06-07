Mr. and Mrs. Jim and Barbara Kinsey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Mr. Kinsey and the former Barbara Peck were married on June 4, 1960, at First Church of Nazarenes in Paducah by Rev. Paul Herald. The witnesses were the late Sue Peck Sexton and Richard Gipson.
Mrs. Kinsey is a retired interior decorator with Sears. She is the daughter of the late Gaylon and Imogene Peck.
Mr. Kinsey is owner of Kinsey Pallet Company in West Paducah and retired after 25 years as a truck driver for A&H Truck Lines. He is the son of the late James and Pauline Kinsey.
They are the parents of James Kinsey III of Glendale, Utah, and Melissa Fiske of Calvert City. They have three grandchildren.
A celebration will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will send invitations once a date has been determined.
