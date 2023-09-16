Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Clark
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Clark, of Paducah, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Mr. Clark and the former Frances Marie Birdsong were united in marriage on Sept. 7, 1963, in Cadiz, by Robert Ivey. Donnie and Doris Ann Tyler served as witnesses.
Mrs. Clark is the daughter of the late Corbit and Ruth Tyler. She is a retired registered nurse.
Mr. Clark is the son of the late Marshall and Lois Clark. He is a retired electrical supervisor.
They are the parents of Brett (Lauren) Clark of Colchester, Connecticut, and Brian (Jennifer) Clark of Louisville.
They have three grandchildren.
