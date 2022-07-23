Mr. and Mrs. Freddie L. Cooper
Mr. and Mrs. Freddie L. Cooper, of Paducah, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Mr. Cooper and the former Susan Summers were united in marriage on July 28, 1952, at Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California, with Rev. J.D. Haynes officiating. Witnesses were the late Walter and Lois Lewis.
Mrs. Cooper is the daughter of the late Wallace and Lillie Summers. She retired from the McCracken County Clerk’s office.
Mr. Cooper is the son of the late Fred and Annie Cooper. He is retired from the City of Paducah Fire Department.
They are the parents of Carol Cooper Wilson and the late Steve Cooper.
They have five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
