Larry — Patsy Hill
HICKORY — Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Patsy Hill of Hickory will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Mar. 28, 2020.
Mr. Hill and the former Patsy Ann Holmes Hill were married on March 28, 1970, at the Liberty Baptist Church parsonage in Folsomdale by J.W. Crowley with Melanie Hawn Thomas and Bob Hailey serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Hill is the daughter of the late Jay and Rebecca Holmes.
Mr. Hill is son of the late Aubrey Hill and late Gladys Certo.
They are the retired owners of IHM Used Parts.
They are the parents of Chris Hill of Paducah. They have two grandchildren.
A celebration is planned in the near future.
