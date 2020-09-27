Joe and Betsy Ward
Mr. and Mrs. Joe and Betsy Ward, of Paducah, will celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Mr. Ward and the former Betsy E. Story were married on September 26, 1970, in Benton, Kentucky, with Lake Riley officiating. Frank Story and Madilyn Angle were witnesses.
Mrs. Ward is the daughter of the late Tilman and Pansy Story Beasley. She is a retired X-ray technician at Lourdes Hospital.
Mr. Ward is the son of the late Thomas Avous and Maretta Ward. He is a maintenance worker at Honeywell.
They are the parents of Aric Ward and Tiffany Ham, both of Paducah. They have three grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate with friends and relatives with a celebration this afternoon at Mike Miller Park in Draffenville. The couple requests no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.