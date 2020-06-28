James and Dorothy Hill

James and Dorothy Hill

GILBERTSVILLE — Mr. James and Dorothy Hill will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple was united in marriage on June 2, 1960, in Paducah.

They will celebrate their anniversary with a future trip to New Orleans on an Amtrak train.

