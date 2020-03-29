Gary and Anita Driskill
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Anita Driskill of Benton will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020.
Mr. Driskill and the former Anita Copeland were married on April 4, 1970, at Oak Valley Church of Christ by Coleman Pugh with Debbie Puckett MuDuffee and Billy Driskill serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Driskill is the daughter of the Julia Cope Dunn Heinig and the late David Lester Copeland and Thomas L Dunn. She is a retired educator.
Mr. Driskill is the son of Marie Barrett Driskell and the late Clifton Driskell. He is a retired farmer.
They are the parents of Chad (Amy) Driskell and Chaney (Tim) Chambers all of Benton. They have four grandchildren.
