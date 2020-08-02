Garold and Louise Blanchard - 50th Wedding Anniversary

Garold — Louise Blanchard
GRAND CHAIN, Ill. — Mr. and Mrs. Garold and Louise Blanchard, of Grand Chain, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Mr. Blanchard and the former Alice Louise Bayless were married on July 30, 1970, by Ronald Wyatt at Highway 45 Church of Christ in Metropolis with Cindy and Jackie Ditterline serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Blanchard is the daughter of the late Alice and Louis Bayless. She is a retired home day care provider.
Mr. Blanchard is the son of the late Troy and Fern Blanchard. He is from the LaFarge Corporation.
They are the parents of Rusty Blanchard of Grand Chain, Buffy Wright of Grand Chain, and Lori Wright of Metropolis. They have eight grandchildren.
