Ed and Wilma Farley
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Farley celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18.
Mr. Farley and the former Wilma Travis were married June 18, 1960, at St. Frances de Sales Catholic Church in Paducah with Father Charles DeNardi officiating. Their attendants were Roberta Finley and James Carroll.
Mrs. Farley is
the daughter of the
late Pauline and
James Travis.
Mr. Farley is the son of the late Woodrow and Ruth Farley.
They are the parents of Dixie (Creig) Grim of Smithland, Julie (Terry) Wallace of Symsonia, Woody (Cheryl) of Springfield, Tennessee, and Jeff (Tina) of Port Orange, Florida.
They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The couple will not have a reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.