Donald and Patricia Kingcade
Mr. and Mrs. Donald Kingcade of Paducah will celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
James Donald Kingcade and Patricia Ann Jones were married on March 19, 1960, at the Metropolis Baptist Church Parsonage with the Rev. J.R. Jenkins officiating. Attendants were the late Jean Mitchell and the late David Mitchell.
Mrs. Kingcade worked as an executive secretary and in insurance sales. She is the daughter of the late Herschel and Lela Jones.
Mr. Kingcade worked as an electrician and in insurance sales. He was the son of the late Cleatus Kingcade and the late Opal Kingcade.
They are the parents of Randy Kingcade of Paducah and Kim Maddox of Paducah. They are the grandparents to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
