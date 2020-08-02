Don and Norma Stevenson - 70th Wedding Anniversary

Don — Norma Stevenson
BENTON — Mr. and Mrs. Don and Norma Stephenson, of Benton, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with a private dinner with family
Mr. Stephenson and the former Norma Sue Pickard were married on August 5, 1950, by Brother J. Howard Baxter at the First Christian Church in Mayfield with Mary Belle Kaler Beckman and Lynwood Smith serving as witnesses.
Mrs. Stephenson is the daughter of the late Charles and Ova Pickard of Mayfield. She is a retired teacher from the Simpson and McCracken County school systems.
Mr. Stephenson is the son of the late Oliver and Elizabeth Stephenson of Louisville. He is a retired school administrator from the McCracken County and Simpson County school systems.
They are the parents of Charles “Rick” Stephenson of Paducah, Donna (Brad) Cook of Louisville, Diane (Ray) Barga of Benton, and Terry (Patty) Stephenson of Spartanburg, South Carolina. They have nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.