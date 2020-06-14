Charles and Martha Ramage
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ramage will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 17.
Mr. Ramage and the former Martha Freeman were married on June 17, 1950, at the Corinth Methodist Church in Corinth, Mississippi by Rev. Hill.
Mrs. Ramage is a retired employee of the Reidland Water District and is the daughter of the late Raymond and Burton Freeman.
Mr. Ramage is retired from GAF Chemical Corporation (now ISP) and is the son of Lee and Beulah Ramage.
They are the parents of Donna Rhoades of Calvert City.
