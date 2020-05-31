Bobby and Peggy Holdman
GILBERTSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Holdman, of Gilbertsville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with a picnic at Propeller Point overlooking Kentucky Lake.
Mr. Bobby Wayne Holdman and the former Peggy Sue Hart were married April 9, 1960, at the Henshaw Christian Church with the Rev. Arthur E. Brewer officiating. Attendents were Jerry White and Earlene Syers.
Mr. Holdman is the son of the late Emmett and Charley Holdman. He is retired from B.F. Goodrich Chemical Company in Calvert City.
Mrs. Holdman is the daughter of the late Russell and Lillian Hart. She was an employee of Southern Belle Telephone Company in Morganfield and Henderson as General Telephone Company in Lexington.
They are the parents of Greg Holdman of Hickory and Rebecca (Jerry) Bennett of Hickory. They are the grandparents to one child.
