Bobby and Carolyn Richardson Mr. and Mrs. Bobby J. Richardson of Paducah recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a dinner hosted by their family. Mr. Richardson and the former Carolyn Sue Pruitt were married Jan. 17, 1956, by the Rev. J.T. Humphries in Corinth, Mississippi. Their attendants were Jerry and Nina Hughes. Mrs. Richardson is retired from the offices of Drs. Kerley and Henry. She is the daughter of the late James and Margie Pruitt. Mr. Richardson is retired from the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. He is the son of the late Sam and Hattie Martin. They are the parents of Lindell Richardson and the late Susan Richardson. They have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bobby and Carolyn Richardson
Mr. and Mrs. Bobby J. Richardson of Paducah recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a dinner hosted by their family.
Mr. Richardson and the former Carolyn Sue Pruitt were married Jan. 17, 1956, by the Rev. J.T. Humphries in Corinth, Mississippi. Their attendants were Jerry and Nina Hughes.
Mrs. Richardson is retired from the offices of Drs. Kerley and Henry. She is the daughter of the late James and Margie Pruitt.
Mr. Richardson is retired from the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. He is the son of the late Sam and Hattie Martin.
They are the parents of Lindell Richardson and the late Susan Richardson. They have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.