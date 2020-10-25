Amanda and Jared Hines
Amanda Stringer and Jared Hines were united in marriage on August 9, 2020, in Paducah with Joel Cauley, lead Pastor of Relevant Church serving as the officiant.
The bride is the daughter of Toni and Chuck Purnell of Paducah.
The groom is the son of Deborah and Gary Hines of New Columbia, Illinois.
Addison Stringer, daughter of the bride and Taylor Hines, daughter of the groom served as bridesmaids.
The bride is a 1995 graduate of Reidland High School, a 2002 graduate of Henderson Community College with an Associate’s of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene, and a 2018 graduate of Western Kentucky University. She is employed as a dental hygienist with Dr. Steven L. Harris’s office.
The groom is a 1997 Massac County High School and a 2000 Paducah Community College with an Associate’s of Science degree. He is employed as a production analyst with Lafargeholdcim.
A reception was held at Doe’s Eat Place.
The couple will reside in Paducah.
