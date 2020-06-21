Alexa and Daryl Tabor
MARION — Alexa Black and Daryl Tabor were united in marriage Friday, May 1, 2020 in Carrsville overlooking the Ohio River with Shawn Vandergriff officiating.
The bride is the daughter of Glenn Black of Livingston County and Anita McDonald of Livingston County.
The Groom is the son of James and Betty Tabor of Marion.
A reception was held after the ceremony at the Carrsville Community Center in Marion.
The bride is a graduate of Livingston Central High School and West Kentucky Community and Technical College and is employed as a freelance illustrator, writer, designer, and journalist.
The groom is a graduate of Crittenden County High School and Murray State University and is employed by the Lyon County Herald-Ledger newspaper in Eddyville.
