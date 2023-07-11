Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials broke ground Monday on a new law enforcement training facility in Richmond that was named in honor of Princeton native Jody Cash, who served as a chief deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. Cash was killed in the line of duty in May 2022.
State and local officials, staff members from the Department of Criminal Justice Training, as well as members of the Cash family, joined Beshear for the groundbreaking. According to the governor’s office, the Jody Cash Multi-purpose Training Facility will be a 42,794-square-foot facility with a 50-yard, 30-lane firing range designed for officers to learn intensive and specialized training. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.
“While nothing can take away our pain in losing Jody, we are so proud that his legacy will live on through this new, state-of-the-art training center,” Michelle Cash, Deputy Cash’s widow, said in the news release. “Throughout his career, he went above and beyond in an already difficult job to make sure he was supporting other officers, too, as they recovered from traumatic experiences and continued learning new skills. Because of that, we can’t imagine a better way to honor his life and celebrate his impact in our community and across Kentucky.”
“Jody Cash was a remarkable Kentuckian who dedicated more than two decades to serving and protecting the people of the commonwealth through his career in law enforcement,” Beshear said. “Deputy Cash sacrificed everything in service to Kentucky, and we will never forget him, his bravery and his loved ones, who mourn his loss. I hope by honoring him through this new law enforcement training facility, we will ensure his legacy lives on for generations to come.”
Cash served in multiple law enforcement agencies throughout his career, including the Kentucky State Police, Murray State University Police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, where he started and was hired by former Caldwell County Sheriff Stan Hudson.
Cash graduated as valedictorian of his Kentucky State Police Academy Class 89. He was also later recognized as Post 1 Trooper of the Year, where he served alongside current Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, retired KSP captain and post commander.
“There are no adequate words to describe Jody Cash,” White said.
“To know him was to be loved by him. I was a trooper when he first became a deputy sheriff in Caldwell County. He later went on to Murray State University Police and rose through the ranks to major. When he came to the Kentucky State Police, he was tested beyond measure in the academy to prove himself. They tried to break him, but they didn’t know him like those of us who had worked around him.”
“He embodied the designation of trooper,” White continued. “Anybody who ever worked with him, knows the dedication to duty he had. Most people he arrested wouldn’t say a bad thing about him. His infectious laughter. His quick wit. His selfless service. He was truly one of God’s chosen ones.”
White noted people continue to mourn Cash’s loss.
“Those of us who were fortunate to work alongside of him are thankful he was in our lives, for he made us all better people,” he said.
“While all of the Commonwealth’s fallen officers are heroes and probably desiring of such an honor, I truly believe naming this multi-purpose training facility in honor of Jody’s service and sacrifice is the most appropriate because he always wanted to support other officers, especially those involved in critical incidents, such as the ones he was subjected to in the line of duty.”
The new center will support training for all of Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies except the Bowling Green, Lexington and Louisville Metro police departments and KSP, which have their own independent academies, according to the news release.
