Dave Brubeck performs at George Wein’s Carefusion Newport Jazz 55 on Aug. 9, 2009, in Newport, R.I. Nearly eight years after his death, the final solo recording of the late American jazz legend is set for release Nov. 6, 2020. Verve Records announced that “Lullabies,” a collection of intimate standards often played for children, will be available in the latest effort by a label to preserve unreleased jazz recordings.